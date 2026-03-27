Sea creatures from Central Coast Aquarium visit Creston Village Assisted Living seniors

While Paso Robles may be 25 miles away from the nearest beach, on Thursday morning, a little piece of the ocean traveled to Creston Village Assisted Living and Memory Care.

With the help of the Central Coast Aquarium team, sea creatures, including starfish, were transported to the assisted living facility, giving seniors a hands-on marine experience.

For many residents, this was the first time they've had the opportunity to hold sea animals or even touch ocean water in years, and for some, it was a first altogether.

Going to the beach or aquarium requires residents to drive out, and for some, that isn't an easy task. With that in mind, the Creston Village Director of Engagement, Julie Tacker, arranged for the aquarium to go directly to the residents instead.

Adam Bramwell, Executive Director of Creston Village, says, "One of my favorite things about my job is watching people in the later years of their life experience things for the first time."

