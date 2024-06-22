Watch Now
NewsNational NewsScripps News

Actions

Steve Schmidt's 2-Minute Warning: Biden's campaign strategy

Scripps News political analyst Steve Schmidt believes it's time for President Biden to confront Trump directly.
Scripps News political analyst Steve Schmidt believes it's time for President Biden to confront Trump directly. (Scripps News)
Election 2024 Biden
Posted at 5:00 AM, Jun 22, 2024

Alex Thompson, a star political reporter for Axios, wrote a story this week about concern over the Biden campaign's reelection strategy.

It states that some senior Democrats are "increasingly dubious" about President Biden's strategy that relies on topics like Jan. 6, political violence, democracy and former President Donald Trump's Character.

Scripps News political analyst Steve Schmidt believes it's time for President Biden to confront Trump in front of the entire country and tell the former president that he disqualified himself from leading the country.

Watch Steve Schmidt's full 2-Minute Warning in the video above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here