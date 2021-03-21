INDIANAPOLIS — UC Santa Barabara falls to fifth-seeded Creighton 63-62 in round one of the NCAA Tournament.
Miles Norris led the Gauchos with 13 points and six boards and McLaughlin finished with 13 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
#12 UCSB falls to #5 Creighton in round one of the NCAA Tournament 63-62
Posted at 6:44 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 21:48:09-04
