Atascadero football enters 2023 season with 'a target on their back'

Friday night football is almost upon the Central Coast as high school teams are one week out from beginning their seasons as Atascadero and Nipomo lined up for a scrimmage under the rain to get the kinks out before the season begins games Aug. 18.

Atascadero is coming off their most historic season in program history coming off a year where they won a Central Section title and a state title but as Head Coach Victor Cooper tells, the 2022 season is gone and the Greyhounds are preparing for every team’s best shot.

"We have to not focus on last year that was a different team than this team," Cooper explained. "There's s nothing just given to you but at the same time, we've also practiced with an urgency of the fact that we're not going to sneak up on anybody and we got a little bit of a target on our back."

The Greyhounds have a bye in Week 0 and will play North High School in Bakersfield week one on August 25.