Atascadero football reflects on state title ahead of FCA All-Star Classic

It’s been five months since the rain poured and the Atascadero Greyhounds soared to a 41-0 victory to win their first ever CIF State championship. Now, 11 of the seniors that won a championship will get to get to play one last time in the FCA All-Star Football Classic.

For all the particpating schools, the money raised in the FCA game goes back to them, and for the Greyhounds, the football program will get a boost.

“This year, we're going to retire a blocking sled, so we'd like to get another blocking sled for us," Head Coach Victor Cooper mentioned. "We've been piecing together uniforms for the last few years and we're hoping to get a whole new set of uniforms.”

For the players, they are still reminded of their historic win over San Gabriel in the CIF State Championshp and how their team will always be remembered by the school.

“The whole time we were just talking to each other, there was no doubt we were winning in our minds,” Senior linebacker Diego Real recalled.

“It's great knowing that me and my teammates are able to leave a lasting impression on the school," Senior running back Trey Cooks explained. "It's super cool to see how we have inspired the younger generations.”

For Cooper, it still doesn’t seem real.

“It's still kind of surreal. The state championship was never in my list of goals even thoughts. It united this community. It made me feel a lot like it was back in the nineties when we won our last CIF championship, where the whole town is into it.”

Atascadero’s 11 seniorsis the most of any team in this year’s FCA All-star game. The game is at Pioneer Valley June 3.