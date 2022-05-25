Brooks Lee, Drew Thorpe named Golden Spikes semifinalists

Brooks Lee and Drew Thorpe have been named semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award.

The Golden Spikes Award is awarded to the best college baseball player in the country.

While Brooks Lee is expected to be the first college player taken in the MLB Draft, he also is tied for fifth in the country with 24 doubles.

Lee is sporting 15 home runs and a .374 average in the 2022 season.

Drew Thorpe ranks 18th in the country in earned run average, posting a stellar 2.23 ERA.

Thorpe has pitched the most innings out of all candidates, throwing 96 2/3 innings in 14 appearances while striking out 139 hitters.

The award has been handed out since 1978, with names like Kris Bryant, Bryce Harper, Buster Posey, David Price, Tim Lincecum, and Jered Weaver winning the award.

31 semifinalists were named to potentially win the award.

A Cal Poly player has never won the award.