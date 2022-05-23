Cal Poly Baseball sweeps UC Davis, extends win streak

The Cal Poly Mustangs swept UC Davis following a 6-3 victory Sunday.

The Mustangs are riding an 11-game winning streak following the victory.

Cal Poly opened the scoring in the 1st inning on a fielder's choice.

The Mustangs put a three-spot on the scoreboard in the 3rd inning following a three-run home run by Matt Lopez to give the Mustangs a 4-0 lead.

Brooks Lee hit his team-leading 15th home run in the 4th inning.

Lee's two-run home run gave the Mustangs a commanding 6-0 lead.

Cal Poly improved to 35-20 with the victory in their final home game of the regular season.

The Mustangs close out the regular season next weekend on the road against Hawaii.