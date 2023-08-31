Cal Poly football faces the University of San Diego in their season opener

After all the hype and excitement surrounding the 2023 Cal Poly football team, it's time to see where they actually stand as they'll face the University of San Diego at home in their season opener.

Last season, they took on the Toreros in week two and came out with a 28-27 win; one of two on the season. In that win, Jaden Jones was the starter under center for the Mustangs throwing for four touchdowns.

Now, University of Washington transfer Sam Huard, who won the job in fall camp, will start the season for the Mustangs.

"I'm excited for the challenge, for our team," Huard said ahead of the season and home opener. "I feel like we've put ourselves in a really good position to just be able to go out there and just play free and just give it everything we got."

Defensively, the Mustangs have shown during camp, returning much of their core from last season while also remaining healthy, which proved to be a hindrance for last year's group.

Linebacker David Meyer and defensive end Elijah Ponder both return as Big Sky All-Conference nods headlining this defense.

"We're not going to let up these big plays anymore. We're going to stop the run. That's what we're going to emphasize this year," Meyer said. "We'll just look to shut them down and let our offense do the work."

The Toreros were 5-5 last season despite their loss to Cal Poly. This year they'll have a much more uphill battle to start the season.

More than half of the roster will receive "varying degrees of disciplinary action" following a preseason hazing incident according to university president James T. Harris.

Many of the disciplinary actions will involve suspensions according a letter written to university staff. It is unknown how many players and who from the USD team will be affected.

Kick-off set for 3:02 p.m. from Spanos Stadium.