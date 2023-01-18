Cal Poly football names new offensive coordinator

Cal Poly has hired a new offensive coordinator for the Mustangs football team.

Coach Paul Wulff has tapped Sheldon Cross to join his coaching staff.

Wulff, who was named Cal Poly's new head coach in December after the departure of Beau Baldwin, worked with Cross at Washington State when Wulff was head coach and Cross was a graduate assistant coach.

Cross is currently the head coach at Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, Washington. He also has experience as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Idaho State, New Mexico Highlands, and Iowa Wesleyan.

"He has a tremendous amount of respect out there with former players and coaches with whom he has worked," Wulff said. "His results have been outstanding. He approaches offense with an aggressive mindset, which fits what we are doing and want to continue to do moving forward."

“I’m really excited to work for someone that I believe in and do everything that I can to help him and the Cal Poly program win football games," Cross told the Tacoma News Tribune.

Cross graduated from Stadium High School in Tacoma, Washington, and has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Peru State College in Nebraska.