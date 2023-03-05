Cal Poly Men fall in confusing buzzer-beating loss to UC Riverside

The Cal Poly Mustangs closed out their regular season Saturday night in bizarre fashion after hitting a buzzer-beating shot to lose, 73-72.

Cal Poly trailed 73-70 with just under five seconds remaining in overtime.

Brantly Stevenson went inside the paint to lay the shot in prior to the clock expiring, adding two points to Cal Poly's total while still lacking one crucial point.

Stevenson had a career night despite the blunder, putting up 32 points in defeat.

The Mustangs closed out their regular season with a 7-24 record overall, finishing 1-18 in conference play.

The loss was their 18th consecutive loss of the season.

Cal Poly will open with Long Beach State in the Big West Tournament Tuesday in Henderson, Nevada.