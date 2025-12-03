Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cal Poly names new head football coach with experience at UCLA, Fresno State

Ethan Swope/AP
UCLA interim head coach Tim Skipper reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Tim Skipper will be Cal Poly’s new head football coach, the university announced on Wednesday.

Skipper was UCLA’s interim head coach during the past season. He has 25 years of collegiate coaching experience, having also worked in various coaching positions at Fresno State, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Florida, UNLV, Sacramento State, and Western New Mexico.

Skipper was a starting middle linebacker at Fresno State from 1997-2000, graduating in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in communications.

“I am extremely excited to become the next head football coach at Cal Poly and want to thank [Athletic Director] Carter Henderson and President Armstrong for entrusting me with this opportunity,” Skipper said in a statement released by Cal Poly. “The ‘Learn by Doing’ approach and the academic excellence that has been achieved at Cal Poly have been inspiring to me for many years, and I look forward to pursuing the same type of excellence on the football field. It will take the full support of our community coming together to win championships, and I can’t wait to engage with the Mustang family to chase our fullest potential together."

In November, Cal Poly announced it was parting ways with Paul Wulff after three years as head football coach.

