Cal Poly Softball drops tournament finale to Nevada

Cal Poly Softball closed out their opening tournament over the weekend with a loss at home to Nevada, falling 4-1.

The Mustangs lost their first game of the season Sunday, dropping their record to 3-1 on the year.

Cal Poly initially took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning on a Krystyna Allman base hit.

Nevada would even the game up on an RBI base hit in the fifth inning.

The Wolfpack took the lead with two runs in the seventh inning.

Cal Poly will stay at home when they host Idaho State for a doubleheader on February 21st.