2 St. Joseph volleyball advances to the second round of CIF playoffs

SANTA MARIA — The St. Joseph Knights volleyball team is headed to round two of the CIF playoffs, following their round one victory over #7 Roosevelt.
The Knights will now host Hoover on Saturday at 2 pm.
Posted at 4:58 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 19:58:57-04
SANTA MARIA — The St. Joseph Knights volleyball team is headed to round two of the CIF playoffs, following their round one victory over #7 Roosevelt.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.