Mission Prep hosts Atascadero Friday night

Posted at 8:23 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 23:38:38-04

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Mission Prep is coming off of a big home opener win against Nipomo on Saturday. This is a young team with a lot of freshmen and sophomores with only one senior in Kaden Chaney.
The Royals host Atascadero on Friday night.

