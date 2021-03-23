Mission Prep hosts Atascadero Friday night

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Mission Prep is coming off of a big home opener win against Nipomo on Saturday. This is a young team with a lot of freshmen and sophomores with only one senior in Kaden Chaney.
The Royals host Atascadero on Friday night.
