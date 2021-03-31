SportsCalifornia Sports Actions Facebook Tweet Email Santa Ynez prepares for Dos Pueblos Friday By: Casey Buscher Posted at 9:03 PM, Mar 30, 2021 and last updated 2021-03-31 00:03:38-04 SANTA YNEZ — Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Streaming news 24/7