Chargers close season as fifth seed in playoffs

The Los Angeles Chargers are headed to the playoffs as a fifth seed following the final week of the NFL regular season.

The Chargers closed out the regular season with a 31-28 loss on the road to the Broncos.

Despite the loss, the Chargers still managed to feature a 10-7 overall record, the same as the sixth seed Baltimore Ravens.

The Chargers will head on the road to take on the fifth seed Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the playoffs.

The Chargers will make their first appearance in the playoffs since 2018.

1994 is the last time the Chargers reached a Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs have the top seed in the AFC and will get a bye in the first round.

The second seed Buffalo Bills will host the seventh seed Miami Dolphins.

The third seed Cincinnati Bengals will host the sixth seed Ravens.