Decades in the making: Local high school teams eye CIF championships

It’s been decades since many of the schools competing for CIF titles this weekend have hoisted a championship trophy, but this year, several local programs are hoping to change that.

Atascadero Boys Basketball Chasing First Title in 50 Years

The Atascadero boys' basketball team is headed to Selland Arena in Fresno to compete for their first CIF section title since 1974, a drought spanning half a century. They made back-to-back appearances in the championship game in 2021 and 2022 but fell short.

“It’s special to be able to have a group of underdogs win games and prove to themselves that through hard work, they can achieve their goals,” said Head Coach Augie Johnston, an Atascadero alum who graduated in 2004.

Johnson credits more than just his players for the turnaround, saying community involvement has been essential.

“It’s a lot of people in the community volunteering to coach our kids and opening up gyms to give them the opportunity to get better at the game and strive to reach their dreams,” he said.

Senior Shea Buckley has been soaking in the playoff atmosphere, including last week’s sold-out semifinal victory.

“I think it kind of brought the spark back in the town. Getting the games sold out, it’s a big deal,” he said.

Santa Ynez Girls Looking for Redemption

The Santa Ynez High School girls' basketball team is back in the championship game after falling short last year. The Pirates are seeking their first CIF title since 1996, hoping to rewrite last season’s ending.

St. Joseph Boys Seek Another Crown

Meanwhile, perennial powerhouse St. Joseph boys' basketball is chasing its third championship in the last four years, continuing its winning tradition.

Santa Maria High Aims to Make History

In Santa Maria, the Saints boys' basketball team is gearing up for its first CIF section title shot since 1966, 60 years ago.

“It’s full circle for me,” said Head Coach Johnny Rodriguez, who has been with the program for 13 years and is in his first year as head coach. He also played for Santa Maria High.

His team went undefeated in league play this year, drawing in alumni for their games from prior teams dating back to the 1960s.

“We’re really connected to the community, to staff, and getting support from all around town,” Rodriguez said.

Both Atascadero and Santa Maria will have buses filled with students heading to Fresno to cheer on their teams this weekend.

Buckley said he has one thing on his mind: “I look forward to winning.”

Championship Weekend

The CIF Central Section championships will be played Friday and Saturday at Selland Arena in Fresno, with multiple local teams competing for the chance to bring home long-awaited hardware.

CIF Central Section

Division I Boys: (2) Buchanan vs. (1) St. Joseph (Saturday, 8 p.m.)

Division II Boys: (2) Clovis vs. (1) Atascadero (Friday, 8 p.m.)

Division V Boys: (2) Coalinga vs. (1) Santa Maria (Saturday, 12 p.m.)

Division V Girls: (5) Santa Ynez vs. (3) Rosamund (Saturday, 10 a.m.)