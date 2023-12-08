Former Cal Poly ace Drew Thorpe traded to the San Diego Padres

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, in a 7-person trade the New York Yankees traded for Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres marking the second trade in less than 17 months for the 25-year-old outfielder.

\While the Yankees also acquired Trent Grisham in the trade outfielder, they gave up five players of their own including former Cal Poly right-handed pitcher Drew Thorpe, who established himself as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball this past season. They also sent Michael King, Randy Vasquez, Jhony Brito and Kyle Higashioka.

In his first taste of professional baseball, the former Big West Pitcher of the Year and All-American had a terrific first season on the mound with the Yankees organization being named the Minor League Pitching Prospect of the Year for his outstanding play in his High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A logging a 2.52 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 139.1 innings.

“At the end of the year I was as confident as I think anyone going into each outing," Thorpe said. "I've always been pretty confident on the field.”

For Cal Poly Head Baseball Coach, Larry Lee, who saw firsthand, the dominance and work ethic Thorpe possessed in the college ranks, it’s no surprise to see him involved in a trade of this magnitude.

“Drew's as good as they get and he's just going to continue to work hard and get better. He's never satisfied.”

While being in the same conversation as a big time hitter like Soto says a lot about his talent level, Thorpe is learning that there are some things out of your control.

“Soto is obviously a really big name player. So being in a trade with him is pretty important," Thorpe mentioned but went on to say that when the trade happened he had "heard rumors" but that "it's out of my control."

While it may not have come as a surprise, the 23-year-old is learning that at the end of the day, it’s a business.

“His name kept on popping up," Lee said. "You realize that baseball is a business and as for the outcome, we'll see.“

But regardless of where Thorpe is, he's working towards the ultimate goal of playing major league baseball.

“I'm still trying to get better and continuing my work each day and we'll see what happens when season comes and spring training comes.”

Thorpe's close friend and former Cal Poly teammate Brooks Lee is also making waves as the top prospect with the Minnesota Twins. Thorpe and Lee are both big time names moving up through the minor league ranks as they continue to spend time together prepping for their future success.

“He's one of the best players in the country and've known that for three years and we've been best friends ever since we got to college. It's good being able to work with him here in the off-season. “

Thorpe and Lee spend are currently spending their off-season training at the Cal Poly facilities until they get ready to report for the beginning of the 2024 season.

Being from Utah, the trade keeps the family closer to Thorpe and allows for them to possibly see more of his games.

"I'm excited for Arizona Spring Training and being back on the West Coast so it's nice."