Arroyo Grande, Templeton football teams gear up for championship games

The Arroyo Grande and Templeton high school football teams have a lot to be thankful for this fall.

Both teams will play for a CIF Central Section championship on Friday night.

Arroyo Grande has been impressive this postseason in Division II. They’ll be on the road playing against Bakersfield High.

The Eagles are led by seniors Zack Tayman and Caleb Clark. They are 9-4 on the season, taking on a Bakersfield team that is 10-2. They play at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Templeton Eagles are matched up in Division IV against undefeated Immanuel.

That game will be played at 7 p.m. at Templeton’s Volunteer Stadium.

Community reporter Dylan Foreman will have the results of both games on KSBY News at 11.

