FNH Week 10: Undefeated seasons and big wins as regular season comes to a close

The regular season has flown by! St. Joseph completes an undefeated season and so does Nipomo; their first in program history. Other teams like Santa Ynez went out with a bang, shutting out their opponent. So, let's dive into the final scores for Friday, Oct. 30:

Nipomo - 38

Atascadero - 13

Mission Prep - 24

Arroyo Grande - 21

Pioneer Valley - 49

Morro Bay - 13

WATCH: Friday Night Highlights Week 10, Part 1

Friday Night Highlights Week 10, Part 1

Templeton - 21

Lompoc - 17

Santa Barbara - 28

Thousand Oaks - 14

Dos Pueblos - 16

San Marcos - 15

Oaks Christian - 51

Bishop Diego - 7

WATCH: Friday Night Highlights Week 10, Part 2

Friday Night Highlights Week 10, Part 2

St. Joseph - 62

San Luis Obispo - 14

Santa Ynez - 47

Santa Maria - 0

Paso Robles - 26

Righetti - 6