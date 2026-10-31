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FNH Week 10: Undefeated seasons and big wins as regular season comes to a close

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Valentina Saldaña // KSBY
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The regular season has flown by! St. Joseph completes an undefeated season and so does Nipomo; their first in program history. Other teams like Santa Ynez went out with a bang, shutting out their opponent. So, let's dive into the final scores for Friday, Oct. 30:

Nipomo - 38
Atascadero - 13

Mission Prep - 24
Arroyo Grande - 21

Pioneer Valley - 49
Morro Bay - 13

WATCH: Friday Night Highlights Week 10, Part 1

Friday Night Highlights Week 10, Part 1

Templeton - 21
Lompoc - 17

Santa Barbara - 28
Thousand Oaks - 14

Dos Pueblos - 16
San Marcos - 15

Oaks Christian - 51
Bishop Diego - 7

WATCH: Friday Night Highlights Week 10, Part 2

Friday Night Highlights Week 10, Part 2

St. Joseph - 62
San Luis Obispo - 14

Santa Ynez - 47
Santa Maria - 0

Paso Robles - 26
Righetti - 6

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