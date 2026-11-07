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SportsFriday Night Highlights

FNH Week 11: Arroyo Grande and Nipmo win big in first round of playoffs

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Justin Stinson // KSBY
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It's the first round of playoffs and everything is on the line for these teams! Let's check how Central Coast football teams did for Week 11 of Friday Night Highlights.

Clovis West - 49
St. Joseph - 39

Lompoc - 35
Ridgeview - 16

Madera - 59
Templeton - 48

Arroyo Grande - 42
Edison - 12

San Luis Obispo - 21
Dinuba - 14

Mission College Prep - 48
Mt Whitney - 13

Atascadero - 24
Liberty - 14

Kennedy - 14
Paso Robles - 10

Nipomo - 45
Righetti - 2

Selma - 34
Cabrillo - 16

Coalinga - 23
Pioneer Valley - 21

Wasco - 28
Santa Ynez - 14

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