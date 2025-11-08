Friday Night Highlights: First round madness as Nipomo outlasts Atascadero in double overtime game 35-34

It's the first round of the Central Section playoffs and that means the regular season is in the rearview mirror! Check out the highlights from this week!

Division IV

(10) Atascadero 34 (7) Nipomo 35 (2OT)

You could not ask for a better finish to a first round match-up. With the game tied at 21-21, it was Atascadero who blocked a potential game-winning field goal. The two teams exchanged blows in overtime. Nick Evans scored the go ahead touchdown in the second overtime to go up 28-21. Damon Mitchell would respond to make it 27-28 but a failed 2-point conversion on the goal line means Nipomo keeps their stellar season alive.

Atascadero finishes the season at 5-6 while Nipomo will face 2-seed Immanuel on the road next week.

Thriller in Nipomo: Titans defeat Atascadero 35-34 in double overtime

Division IV

(11) Dos Palos 14 (6) Santa Ynez 0

Santa Ynez hasn't won a home CIF playoff game since 2000 and hasn't hosted one since 2010 so the atmosphere at Rio Memorial Field came with some anticipation and a DJ. However, costly penalties in the first half cost the Pirates at least one big score to tie it up at half. The Pirates finish the season at 6-5.

Santa Ynez unable to take advantage of home field, falls to Dos Palos 0-14

Division II

(13) Sunnyside 14 (4) Arroyo Grande 62

As expected, the Mountain league champs stuck to their guns running the ball through Caleb Clark and Zach Tayman where the two ran all over the Sunnyside defense in round one. The Eagles will host 5-seed Garces Memorial next week.

Arroyo Grande rolls to 62-14 win over Sunnyside

Other Scores

Division I

(6) St. Joseph 7 (3) Clovis West 228

Division II

(10) Lompoc 13 (7) Central Valley Christian 37

(11) SLO 42 (6) Lemoore 32

Division III

(16) Mission Prep 17 (1) Shafter 38

(12) Paso Robles 28 (5) Kennedy 63

(15) Righetti 6 (2) Wasco 57

Division V

(9) Morro Bay 51 (8) Delano 21

(12) Hoover 14 @ (5) Cabrillo 35

8-man

(8) Orcutt Academy 20 (1) Fresno Christian 74