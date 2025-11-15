Friday Night Highlights: Templeton and Arroyo Grande advance to CIF Section semifinals

(8) Coalinga 14 (1) Templeton 40

Templeton advances to Division IV semifinals with 40-14 victory over Coalinga

Yale-bound Tyler Cunningham set the tone on the ground while the defense came up with two turnovers in the first half and a goal line stand as time expired to spur a well-balanced game coming off the bye week. The Eagles now are 11-0 and head to the Division IV semifinals where they'll face North at home next week. The last time the Eagles won a section title was back in 1992 in the Southern Section.

(5) Garces Memorial 29 (4) Arroyo Grande 42

Arroyo Grande dominates Garces Memorial 42-29; moves on to Division II semifinals

Arroyo Grande is legit and so is running back Zack Tayman. His first score of the game was a 99-yard dead sprint for a touchdown. The Eagles took advantage of their first two home games in Division II but now face Tulare Union in the semifinals. The Eagles are now winners of their last six games at 8-4.

Other Scores

(11) SLO 0 (3) Redwood 54

(7) Nipomo 7 (2) Immanuel 32

(9) Morro Bay 27 (1) Liberty 41

(5) Cabrillo 19 (4) Bishop Union 22

