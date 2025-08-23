Friday Night Highlights Week 0: Cabrillo wins early window over Selma 31-14

I can't believe it's already high school football season again!

Week 0 of football on the central coast began with a bang. Reigning league and section champs were dethroned as Arroyo Grande lost a heartbreaker to Golden West while Cabrillo downed Central Section Division V champions Selma at home.

From coaching changes, key transfers, roads to redemption and protecting the crown, there's plenty of storylines heading into the 2025 season.

Selma 14 Cabrillo 31

After defeating Morro Bay in the CIF Central Section Division V championship game last year, Cabrillo took a shot at the reigning champions Selma winning 31-14. Returning playmaker Andre Briscoe dazzled while the Conquistadores looked solid playing in the early window. Both they and Lompoc will play their home games early this year while their aging lights are getting replaced.

Edison 28 Templeton 20 (2OT)

Both Templeton and Edison put on a show going into double overtime. A 100-yard pick six by Tyler Cunningham was called back earlier in the game proving to be monumental blow to the Eagles in regulation.

Tulare Union 27 St. Joseph 24

After a second round loss to Bakersfield Christian last year and a second place finish in the Mountain league, St. Joseph was hungry to get off to a good start in 2025. However, the Tribe came to play with a back and forth second half. Sophomore running back Grayson Gaines made an impressive start to his season with a handful of highlight runs.

Kingsburg 24 Paso Robles 14

There's a new QB1 for Paso Robles in Blayne Lowry, transferring over from Nipomo. He exercised his athleticism and arm throughout the game but an experienced Kingsburg squad was too much for the Bearcats to overcome.

Oxnard 19 Mission Prep 22

Tough running and team grit helped Mission Prep keep their one point lead at half. They're power running style behind running back Ronnie Kardashian and a solid arm from sophomore quarterback Jack Marsalek paired with their veteran defense helped propel the Royals to a home-opener win at Cal Poly's Spanos Stadium.

Other Scores:

Righetti 56 Santa Maria 0

Arroyo Grande 28 Golden West 35

Foothill 20 Morro Bay 23

SLO 31 Mt. Whitney 0

Pioneer Valley 0 Independence 47

Dos Pueblos 22 Santa Ynez 43