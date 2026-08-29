Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsFriday Night Highlights

Actions

Friday Night Highlights Week 1: AG, Nipomo, Templeton, St. Joe, SLO win at home

0828 FNH WEEK 1 LOMPAC AT SANTA YNEZ.00_00_29_06.Still001.jpg
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
The Lompoc Braves faced the Santa Ynez Pirates at Rio Memorial Field on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026.
0828 FNH WEEK 1 LOMPAC AT SANTA YNEZ.00_00_29_06.Still001.jpg
Posted

Week 1 of the 2026 high school football season was full of action! Here's a wrap-up of scores from Friday, August 28:

Arroyo Grande - 36
Paso Robles - 7

Nipomo - 49
Corcoran - 3

San Luis Obispo - 35
Mission Oak - 13

WATCH: Friday Night Highlights Week 1, Part 1

Friday Night Highlights Week 1, Part 1

Atascadero - 10
Golden Valley - 0

Templeton - 49
Santa Maria - 0

Santa Ynez - 0
Lompoc - 42

Cabrillo - 36
Hoover - 20

WATCH: Friday Night Highlights Week 1, Part 2

Friday Night Highlights Week 1, Part 2

Pioneer Valley - 0
North - 24

St. Joseph - 52
Frontier - 7

Bishop Diego - 42
West Ranch - 13

Lindsay - 48
Morro Bay - 12

Golden West - 56
Righetti - 28

Kings Christian - 39
Coast Union - 10

Corona del Mar - 37
Santa Barbara - 7

Laguna Blanca - 36
Orcutt Academy - 8

Del Sol - 22
San Marcos - 21

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg