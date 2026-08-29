Friday Night Highlights Week 1: AG, Nipomo, Templeton, St. Joe, SLO win at home

Week 1 of the 2026 high school football season was full of action! Here's a wrap-up of scores from Friday, August 28:
Arroyo Grande - 36
Paso Robles - 7
Nipomo - 49
Corcoran - 3
San Luis Obispo - 35
Mission Oak - 13
WATCH: Friday Night Highlights Week 1, Part 1
Friday Night Highlights Week 1, Part 1
Atascadero - 10
Golden Valley - 0
Templeton - 49
Santa Maria - 0
Santa Ynez - 0
Lompoc - 42
Cabrillo - 36
Hoover - 20
WATCH: Friday Night Highlights Week 1, Part 2
Friday Night Highlights Week 1, Part 2
Pioneer Valley - 0
North - 24
St. Joseph - 52
Frontier - 7
Bishop Diego - 42
West Ranch - 13
Lindsay - 48
Morro Bay - 12
Golden West - 56
Righetti - 28
Kings Christian - 39
Coast Union - 10
Corona del Mar - 37
Santa Barbara - 7
Laguna Blanca - 36
Orcutt Academy - 8
Del Sol - 22
San Marcos - 21