Friday Night Highlights Week 1: Morro Bay lights it up en route to 52-24 win over Lindsay

Week 1 of high school football around the central coast did not disappoint. We are in full swing of football season with some surprising wins and gut-wrenching losses in the second week.

Garces Memorial 29 Paso Robles 21

Garces Memorial Rams take down Paso Robles Bearcats after a close game

After scoring first, Paso Robles stumbled throughout the rest of the first half with the Rams securing a 23-14 lead. From there, they were able to stifle the Bearcats offense to one score in the second half. Last year, the Bearcats defeated the Rams 7-0 in thrilling fashion on the road however on Friday, they fell to 0-2. Paso plays at Madera next week.

Lindsay 24 Morro Bay 52

Morro Bay Pirates defeat Lindsay Cardinals in home game

After losing key seniors last year, it was questionable to know if the top-15 passer in the country last year, Sands Dougherty, could repeat the same success under center. Targets like Efrain Hernandez showed that the Pirates offense can indeed have another year of high octane spread offense as they improve to 2-1 winning back-to-back games at home. They play at Wasco next week.

Mission Oak 35 SLO 32

Mission Oak Hawks sneak in a field goal, taking a win against SLO Tigers

With the loss of Jace Gomes, much of the heavy lifting on offense will come from running back Colbin Garrison who had three touchdowns in this game. However, it was the Hawks staying within striking distance coming back from 14 points in the third to tie and eventually take a 32-24 lead. A Garrison touchdown and 2-pt. conversion would tie it up but with seconds left, the Hawks hit a long field goal to upset the Tigers in their home opener. They go on the road to take on Arroyo Grande next week.

Lompoc 21 Santa Ynez 20

Lompoc Braves scores in the final minute against Santa Ynez Pirates

Skipping to the end, it was a down to the wire finish. Tied at 14-14 with under a minute left, Santa Ynez returned a kick for a touchdown but had the PAT blocked. Lompoc would come back and end the game with a touchdown pass and PAT conversion to steal a win on the road and start 2-0 on the season.

Bishop Union 19 Mission Prep 14

Bishop Union Broncos score game winning touchdown in the final minute against Mission Prep Royals

In a low scoring battle, it was the Broncos scoring on the goal line with 1:18 left on the clock to secure the road win. Mission Prep falls to 1-1 and will play on the road against Kern Valley next week.

Nipomo 49 Righetti 21

Nipomo Titans take down Righetti Warriors in Week 1

Nic Mautautia is one of the best arms on the central coast for Righetti but Nipomo's young stifling defense were able to provide the offense with enough lift to overpower the Warriors on the road. After dropping week zero to Lompoc, Nipomo under new head coach Russ Edwards, gains momentum heading into week two.

Other Scores:

Atascadero 22 North 20

Arroyo Grande 27 Newbury Park 28

Templeton 32 Monache 31

Santa Maria 38 Hoover 6

St. Joseph 28 Edison 0

Pioneer Valley 35 Gilroy 21