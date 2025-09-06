Friday Night Highlights Week 2: Lompoc's Kinard and Arroyo Grande's Tayman run circles around defense

The past two weeks of high school football have been nothing short of jaw-dropping and nail-biting as a couple of great wins by teams starting to rise to the top in the early part of the season. Here's a breakdown from Jordan QB Development and longtime offensive coordinator in the region TJ Jordan on teams to look out for and where things stand after Week 2.

Local quarterback development coach TJ Jordan breaks down Week 2 of high school football

SLO 28 Arroyo Grande 42

A strong second half by the Eagles had them score 28 unanswered points as running back Zach Tayman went on to have four rushing touchdowns en route to a home opener win over their rivals.

Arroyo Grande Eagles win home game against SLO Tigers

Lompoc 32 Righetti 21

Two words. Noah. Kinard. A 99-yard touchdown and kick return for a touchdown, the Braves get a gritty win over a talented Warriors team. Lompoc stays undefeated at 3-0.

Lompoc Braves continues win streak after defeating Righetti Warriors

Roosevelt 26 Atascadero 14

Scoring proved to be difficult for Atascadero in their home opener. A slow start offensively meant they never were able to get off the ground running. They hit the road again for two more games.

Roosevelt Rough Riders sneak their way to a win against Atascadero Greyhounds

San Marcos 14 Santa Ynez 41

After a rickety start, the Pirates came alive going on to take a 28-14 lead at the half lead by their quarterback Jude Pritchard. Their defense secured a second-half shutout to improve to 2-1 after a heartbreaking loss to Lompoc in Week 1.

Santa Ynez Pirates recover lead, ultimately beating San Marcos Royals 41-14

Pioneer Valley 14 Nipomo 43

Nipomo has been the definition of scrappy this season. The reigning Ocean League champs are now under head coach Russ Edwards who previously coached the Titans from 2007-2014 before becoming the school's athletic director. Nipomo improves to 2-1. Running back Nick Evans had three touchdowns on the game.

Nipomo takes down Pioneer Valley handedly 42-13

Other scores:

Templeton 47 Coalinga 13

Morro Bay 16 Wasco 55

Santa Maria 3 Del Oro 44

St. Joseph 31 Hanford 6

Paso Robles 28 Madera 42

Mission Prep 7 Kern Valley 21