Friday Night Highlights Week 2: Lompoc's Kinard and Arroyo Grande's Tayman run circles around defense

The past two weeks of high school football have been nothing short of jaw-dropping and nail-biting as a couple of great wins by teams starting to rise to the top in the early part of the season. Here's a breakdown from Jordan QB Development and longtime offensive coordinator in the region TJ Jordan on teams to look out for and where things stand after Week 2.
SLO 28 Arroyo Grande 42
A strong second half by the Eagles had them score 28 unanswered points as running back Zach Tayman went on to have four rushing touchdowns en route to a home opener win over their rivals.
Lompoc 32 Righetti 21
Two words. Noah. Kinard. A 99-yard touchdown and kick return for a touchdown, the Braves get a gritty win over a talented Warriors team. Lompoc stays undefeated at 3-0.
Roosevelt 26 Atascadero 14
Scoring proved to be difficult for Atascadero in their home opener. A slow start offensively meant they never were able to get off the ground running. They hit the road again for two more games.
San Marcos 14 Santa Ynez 41
After a rickety start, the Pirates came alive going on to take a 28-14 lead at the half lead by their quarterback Jude Pritchard. Their defense secured a second-half shutout to improve to 2-1 after a heartbreaking loss to Lompoc in Week 1.
Pioneer Valley 14 Nipomo 43
Nipomo has been the definition of scrappy this season. The reigning Ocean League champs are now under head coach Russ Edwards who previously coached the Titans from 2007-2014 before becoming the school's athletic director. Nipomo improves to 2-1. Running back Nick Evans had three touchdowns on the game.
Other scores:
Templeton 47 Coalinga 13
Morro Bay 16 Wasco 55
Santa Maria 3 Del Oro 44
St. Joseph 31 Hanford 6
Paso Robles 28 Madera 42
Mission Prep 7 Kern Valley 21