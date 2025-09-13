Friday Night Highlights Week 3: SLO overcomes early deficit to defeat Nipomo 22-16

With Morro Bay on a bye and the Lompoc vs. Cabrillo rivalry game taking place Saturday, there were a couple of thrillers in San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande to make for an exciting week 3 of Friday Night Highlights!

Nipomo 16 SLO 22

SLO wins with last minute touchdown against Nipomo

A late touchdown by Colbin Garrison in the fourth quarter propelled SLO back into the win column improving to 2-2 on the season while Nipomo drops to 2-2.

Twelve Bridges 42 Arroyo Grande 41

Close game with 12 Bridges Raging Rhinos winning over Arroyo Grande Eagles

It was a shootout in Arroyo Grande as the first four games of the season have been grueling tests for the Eagles early on. After beating their rival SLO last week in come-from-behind fashion, they were off to an early start on the backs of Idaho commit Caleb Clark and running back Zach Tayman who both combined for all 6 touchdowns in this game. However, a failed 2-pt conversion in the fourth quarter cost the Eagles the win. They drop to 1-3 playing at Righetti next week.

Eastlake 0 St. Joseph 42

St. Joseph shuts out Eastlake in incredible win

The offense is firing on all weapons with sophomores Jack Heaslet under center and Grayson Gaines at running back. The main headline though, the defense only giving up 6 points in the last three games. St. Joseph improves to 3-1 hosting Centennial in week four.

Righetti 24 Paso Robles 35

Paso Robles gets first win after defeating Righetti

Yannie Gelos with two second half scores means Paso Robles has their first win of the season. They've been in a fight in each of their previous three losses able to hopefully gather some momentum before their rivalry game against Atascadero next week.

Gonzalez 0 Templeton 35

Templeton Eagles shuts out Gonzalez Spartans, gaining third win

Scoring early and often including a defensive touchdown on a scoop and score, Templeton is looking impressive early on this season. The improve to 3-1 and earn themselves a bye next week. They've now scored 32 or more points in each of their last three wins.

Santa Ynez 7 Mission Prep 24

Mission Prep improves with second win against Santa Ynez

Back on their home field for the first time since making the change to Cal Poly, the Royals were welcomed back to a fun and energetic crowd that helped get the monkey off their back after losing two straight. They improve to 2-2 with both offense and defense working in tandem in a win over a talented Santa Ynez team.

Kennedy 51 Pioneer Valley 6

Kennedy Thunderbirds bring the thunder after winning against Pioneer Valley

Other scores:

Atascadero 34 South 18

McLane 70 Santa Maria 3

