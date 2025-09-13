Friday Night Highlights Week 3: SLO overcomes early deficit to defeat Nipomo 22-16

With Morro Bay on a bye and the Lompoc vs. Cabrillo rivalry game taking place Saturday, there were a couple of thrillers in San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande to make for an exciting week 3 of Friday Night Highlights!
Nipomo 16 SLO 22
A late touchdown by Colbin Garrison in the fourth quarter propelled SLO back into the win column improving to 2-2 on the season while Nipomo drops to 2-2.
Twelve Bridges 42 Arroyo Grande 41
It was a shootout in Arroyo Grande as the first four games of the season have been grueling tests for the Eagles early on. After beating their rival SLO last week in come-from-behind fashion, they were off to an early start on the backs of Idaho commit Caleb Clark and running back Zach Tayman who both combined for all 6 touchdowns in this game. However, a failed 2-pt conversion in the fourth quarter cost the Eagles the win. They drop to 1-3 playing at Righetti next week.
Eastlake 0 St. Joseph 42
The offense is firing on all weapons with sophomores Jack Heaslet under center and Grayson Gaines at running back. The main headline though, the defense only giving up 6 points in the last three games. St. Joseph improves to 3-1 hosting Centennial in week four.
Righetti 24 Paso Robles 35
Yannie Gelos with two second half scores means Paso Robles has their first win of the season. They've been in a fight in each of their previous three losses able to hopefully gather some momentum before their rivalry game against Atascadero next week.
Gonzalez 0 Templeton 35
Scoring early and often including a defensive touchdown on a scoop and score, Templeton is looking impressive early on this season. The improve to 3-1 and earn themselves a bye next week. They've now scored 32 or more points in each of their last three wins.
Santa Ynez 7 Mission Prep 24
Back on their home field for the first time since making the change to Cal Poly, the Royals were welcomed back to a fun and energetic crowd that helped get the monkey off their back after losing two straight. They improve to 2-2 with both offense and defense working in tandem in a win over a talented Santa Ynez team.
Kennedy 51 Pioneer Valley 6
Other scores:
Atascadero 34 South 18
McLane 70 Santa Maria 3