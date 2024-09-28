Friday Night Highlights Week 5: Atascadero wins on last second field goal over Templeton

Atascadero 10 Templeton 7

Another game with zero breathing room between these two cross-town rivals. Two touchdowns in the first quarter was the most action this game saw except for the very last play of the game. Armand Masatagni’s 30 yard field goal with 1.3 seconds left on the clock sealed the win for the Greyhounds. Atascadero now has a seven game win streak on the road dating back to last season.

Nipomo 28 Arroyo Grande 41

After scoring 27 unanswered points in the first half, the Eagles soared to victory over rival Nipomo. The night was highlighted by the presence of the 17 Strong Foundation that held a Miracle Minute drive at halftime to raise money for the non-proft that helps give young adult cancer patients a victory trip.

The Eagles are 4-1 heading into Mountain League play. Visit 17strong.org for more information on their upcoming fundraisers or how to donate.

Garces Memorial 21 Righetti 41

Second-year head coach Rustin Pickett has his team firing on all cylinders as the Warriors are now 5-1 after a nice home showing against Garces Memorial.

With the ability to get the ball down the field, they enter the Sunset League as the team to beat.

Central Valley Christian 35 Mission Prep 14

Two huge penalties that would've resulted in much needed turnovers for the Royals were negated by penalties as the offense stalled for much of the game.

The series was split 1-1 heading heading into this game but now have to readjust and get ready for league play.

Buchanan 33 Paso Robles 13

The Buchanan Bears showed just exactly why they’re undefeated this season with another dominating performance on the road. Both Buchanan and Paso suffered from turnovers, however, the Bears were the ones to capitalize on them early and maintain their lead. If the Bearcat offense is able to score early with their tough defense, they’ll put up a good fight against Arroyo Grande next week.

St. Joseph 30 Shafter 28

A safety with 1:18 left in the game lifted the Knights to their first win of the season. After going up 21-7 in the first half, Shafter stormed back. However, a great defensive play made late in the game allowed for St. Joseph to enter Mountain League play with momentum.

Santa Ynez 38 Santa Maria 14

Jude Pritchard did everything for the Pirates in the spooky fall fog on the road. The defense held tough as well holding the Saints to only 14 points.

Other Scores:

Pioneer Valley 13 Cabrillo 21

Lompoc 35 Kern Valley 21

