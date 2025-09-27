Friday Night Highlights Week 5: Nipomo upsets Arroyo Grande 33-25 on homecoming

With next week beginning league play, all teams were looking to find their mid-season form. This year so far has been the year of the running back with six local running backs over 100 yards per game on the ground.

Arroyo Grande (2-4) 25 Nipomo (3-3) 33

Head Coach Russ Edwards reclaimed the head coaching title of the Nipomo Titans this offseason after the departure of Stephen Field back to his alma mater Arroyo Grande. That storyline alone was a great headline but the game itself proved to be even better. In pregame, Coach Edwards said in order to beat them this season, other teams were going to have to earn it. Nick Evans and relentless offense found themselves up 20-10 late into the first half before a last second touchdown made it a 3-point game at half.

The second half was just as gritty as the first as Nipomo nabbed a win in their rivalry game. Nick Evans finished with three touchdowns.

Templeton (4-1) 31 Atascadero (1-4) 20

After going up 28-0, Atascadero fought valiantly but the deficit was too much as they continue to look for their identity. Jacob Perry had a huge night for the Greyhounds but Templeton continued to prove their dominance this season.

Santa Maria (0-5) 0 Santa Ynez (4-2) 41

Jude Pritchard and the offense were dialed in while defense and the special teams made their presence known from the jump after scoring on the opening kickoff.

Kern Valley (2-3) 10 Lompoc (5-1) 42

Lompoc is back to their winning ways after dropping their first game of the season last week to Justin Garza. Noah Kinard continues to be one of the most elusive and dangerous backs in open space this season.

Other Scores:

Cabrillo 21 Pioneer Valley 18

Paso Robles 13 Buchanan 49

Righetti 6 Garces Memorial 38

St. Joseph 38 Shafter 7

Mission Prep 7 Central Valley 49

