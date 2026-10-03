Friday Night Highlights Week 6: Three teams remain undefeated

More than halfway through the regular season now and these teams are really showing out. Three remain undefeated: St. Joseph, Lompoc, and Nipomo, and lots of big plays made it on the field Friday night.
Let's take a look at final scores for Friday, Oct. 2:
St. Joseph - 55
Righetti - 0
Pioneer Valley - 20
Santa Maria - 7
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Arroyo Grande - 14
Atascadero - 0
Nipomo - 48
Templeton - 42
Lompoc - 44
Paso Robles - 14
San Luis Obispo - 35
Mission College Prep - 21
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Cabrillo - 50
Morro Bay - 0
Santa Barbara - 38
Moorpark - 24
Newbury Park - 35
Bishop Diego - 0
Dos Pueblos - 35
Hueneme - 7