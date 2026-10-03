Friday Night Highlights Week 6: Three teams remain undefeated

More than halfway through the regular season now and these teams are really showing out. Three remain undefeated: St. Joseph, Lompoc, and Nipomo, and lots of big plays made it on the field Friday night.

Let's take a look at final scores for Friday, Oct. 2:

St. Joseph - 55

Righetti - 0

Pioneer Valley - 20

Santa Maria - 7

WATCH: Friday Night Highlights Week 6, Part 1

Friday Night Highlights Week 6, Part 1

Arroyo Grande - 14

Atascadero - 0

Nipomo - 48

Templeton - 42

Lompoc - 44

Paso Robles - 14

San Luis Obispo - 35

Mission College Prep - 21

WATCH: Friday Night Highlights Week 6, Part 2

Friday Night Highlights Week 6, Part 2

Cabrillo - 50

Morro Bay - 0

Santa Barbara - 38

Moorpark - 24

Newbury Park - 35

Bishop Diego - 0

Dos Pueblos - 35

Hueneme - 7