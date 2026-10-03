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Friday Night Highlights Week 6: Three teams remain undefeated

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KSBY
The Paso Robles Bearcats faced off against the Lompoc Braves at home on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.
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More than halfway through the regular season now and these teams are really showing out. Three remain undefeated: St. Joseph, Lompoc, and Nipomo, and lots of big plays made it on the field Friday night.

Let's take a look at final scores for Friday, Oct. 2:

St. Joseph - 55
Righetti - 0

Pioneer Valley - 20
Santa Maria - 7

WATCH: Friday Night Highlights Week 6, Part 1

Friday Night Highlights Week 6, Part 1

Arroyo Grande - 14
Atascadero - 0

Nipomo - 48
Templeton - 42

Lompoc - 44
Paso Robles - 14

San Luis Obispo - 35
Mission College Prep - 21

WATCH: Friday Night Highlights Week 6, Part 2

Friday Night Highlights Week 6, Part 2

Cabrillo - 50
Morro Bay - 0

Santa Barbara - 38
Moorpark - 24

Newbury Park - 35
Bishop Diego - 0

Dos Pueblos - 35
Hueneme - 7

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