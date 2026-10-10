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Friday Night Highlights Week 7: Righetti makes last minute victory while others have shut out games

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Valentina Saldaña // KSBY
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That's a wrap on Week 7 of the regular season!

Here's a breakdown of this week's final scores:

Nipomo - 34
Paso Robles - 0

St. Joseph - 42
Lompoc - 0

Santa Ynez - 35
Pioneer Valley - 6

WATCH: Friday Night Highlights Week 7, Part 1

Friday Night Highlights Week 7, Part 1

Cabrillo - 56
Santa Maria - 8

Atascadero - 14
Templeton - 3

Arroyo Grande - 21
San Luis Obispo - 14

WATCH: Friday Night Highlights Week 7, Part 2

Friday Night Highlights Week 7, Part 2

Righetti - 39
Mission Prep - 38

Ventura - 24
Santa Barbara - 21

Royal - 21
Dos Pueblos - 17

San Marcos - 30
Santa Paula - 13

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