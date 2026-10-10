Friday Night Highlights Week 7: Righetti makes last minute victory while others have shut out games

That's a wrap on Week 7 of the regular season!
Here's a breakdown of this week's final scores:
Nipomo - 34
Paso Robles - 0
St. Joseph - 42
Lompoc - 0
Santa Ynez - 35
Pioneer Valley - 6
WATCH: Friday Night Highlights Week 7, Part 1
Friday Night Highlights Week 7, Part 1
Cabrillo - 56
Santa Maria - 8
Atascadero - 14
Templeton - 3
Arroyo Grande - 21
San Luis Obispo - 14
WATCH: Friday Night Highlights Week 7, Part 2
Friday Night Highlights Week 7, Part 2
Righetti - 39
Mission Prep - 38
Ventura - 24
Santa Barbara - 21
Royal - 21
Dos Pueblos - 17
San Marcos - 30
Santa Paula - 13