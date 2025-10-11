Friday Night Highlights Week 7: Templeton remains undefeated with 56-14 win over Morro Bay

The Templeton Wingman student section did plenty of pushups while the Arroyo Grande homecoming game against Lompoc produced fireworks on and off the field as there were no shortage of great plays and performances for Week 7 of high school football!

Morro Bay 14 (2-5) Templeton (7-0) 56

Templeton remains undefeated with win over rivals Morro Bay 56-14

The three-headed monster of Colby Sims, Colter Tannehill and Tyler Cunningham on offense is one thing and it's another to hold the air raid Morro Bay Pirates to only 14 points.

Central (2-3) 0 Cabrillo (6-1) 56

Cabrillo stays hot, defeats Central 56-0

Cabrillo employed multiple offensive weapons as their offense continues to thrive and excel now averaging 33 points per game and winners of four straight. They have a great home test against Nipomo next week.

Righetti 31 (2-5) SLO (4-3) 21

Righetti scores late to defeat SLO 31-21

SLO came in winners of three straight but against the Warriors they were without their star running back Colbin Garrison who is averaging 178 yards per game. Up 21-17, the Warriors scored two touchdwons in the fourth quarter which helped them defeat the Tigers on the road. Quarterback Nicholas Mautautia threw for four touchdowns in the win.

Pioneer Valley (1-6) 14 Atascadero (3-4) 47

Atascadero back in the win column with 47-14 win

Atascadero had lost three straight heading into the contest but after scoring 40 unanswered points through the first three quarters, the Greyhounds find themselves back on track.

Lompoc (5-2) 10 Arroyo Grande (4-4) 56

Fireworks in Arroyo Grande homecoming 56-10 victory over Lompoc

When Arroyo Grande is full strength, there are few that can stand in their way. Defense and special teams helped provide a 42-10 lead in the first half after the offense only took the field for nine plays. With a homecoming fireworks show at halftime, the real fireworks were the output of big burst plays from multiple standouts.

Next week they play St. Joseph which could very well be for the Mountain League title.

Paso Robles (2-6) 6 St. Joseph (7-1) 55

St. Joseph stifles Paso Robles 55-6

Sophomore Jack Heaslet is one of the best sophomores in the state and right now St. Joseph is playing like one of the best teams as winners of six straight. They look to be back as the kings of the Mountain League.

Other Scores

Santa Maria 0 Nipomo 52

Mission Prep 28 Caruthers 8