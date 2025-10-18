Friday Night Highlights Week 8: Arroyo Grande cements themselves as the Mountain League leader with 30-7 win

With only a few weeks left in the regular season, the battle for league titles just got more interesting in week 8 of high school football!

(5-4) Arroyo Grande 30 (7-2) St. Joseph 7

Arroyo Grande shuts down St. Joseph in 30-7 victory

If you were looking for explosive offense in this one, you didn't really get any from St. Joseph. The Arroyo Grande defense didn't allow a touchdown in this one while Caleb Clark continued to shine for the Eagles with another multi-touchdown effort. The game was seen as a Mountain League championship and it just might have been.

(5-3) Nipomo 56 (6-2) Cabrillo 35

Nipomo scores big against Cabrillo 56-35

It was one of the most balanced offensive games of the season for Head Coach Russ Edwards' team. Nick Evans ran for three touchdowns while Griffin Groshart threw for four. Travis Barr, Troy Simonson and Jeremiah Wheeler all had receiving touchdowns as well. Nipomo has proved time and time this season that they are a forced to be reckoned with.

(4-4) Atascadero 35 (2-6) Righetti 14

Big second half propels Atascadero to 35-14 win over Righetti

After a stalemate 7-7 first half, it was the Greyhounds who outscored the Warriors 28-7 in the second half. That is now two wins in a row for the Atascadero meanwhile Righetti loses their momentum after a great 31-21 win on the road against SLO last week.

(6-2) Santa Ynez 51 (1-7) Pioneer Valley 0

Santa Ynez routs Pioneer Valley 51-0

Austin Willis delivered magic on the first play of the game with a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. From there, it was all Santa Ynez who are quietly one of the best teams in the area.

(6-2) Lompoc 42 (3-5) Mission Prep 14

Lompoc back on track with 42-14 win over Mission Prep

The Kubasiewicz brothers Stone and Kasch are electrifying while the run game of Noah Kinard showcases just how elusive he is. It was a great bounce back win after their loss to Arroyo Grande last week.

Other Scores

(8-0) Templeton 48 (4-4) SLO 7

(0-8) Santa Maria 0 (3-5) Morro Bay 50

