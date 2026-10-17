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Friday Night Highlights Week 8: Morro Bay wins first of the season, Santa Ynez wins a close one

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Valentina Saldaña // KSBY
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Another week down of Friday Night Highlights! Morro Bay picks up its first win of the season, while St. Joseph and Nipomo remain undefeated. Here is a breakdown of scores for Week 8:

St. Joseph - 62
Mission College Prep - 7

Arroyo Grande - 42
Righetti - 19

San Luis Obispo - 21
Templeton - 13

WATCH: Friday Night Highlights Week 8, Part 1

Friday Night Highlights Week 8, Part 1

Paso Robles - 37
Atascadero - 12

Nipomo - 45
Lompoc - 7

Santa Ynez - 36
Cabrillo - 32

WATCH: Friday Night Highlights Week 8, Part 2

Friday Night Highlights Week 8, Part 2

Morro Bay - 28
Santa Maria - 6

Santa Barbara - 37
Rio Mesa - 0

Dos Pueblos - 56
Santa Paula - 21

Carlsbad - 42
San Marcos - 26

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