Friday Night Highlights Week 8: Morro Bay wins first of the season, Santa Ynez wins a close one

Another week down of Friday Night Highlights! Morro Bay picks up its first win of the season, while St. Joseph and Nipomo remain undefeated. Here is a breakdown of scores for Week 8:
St. Joseph - 62
Mission College Prep - 7
Arroyo Grande - 42
Righetti - 19
San Luis Obispo - 21
Templeton - 13
WATCH: Friday Night Highlights Week 8, Part 1
Friday Night Highlights Week 8, Part 1
Paso Robles - 37
Atascadero - 12
Nipomo - 45
Lompoc - 7
Santa Ynez - 36
Cabrillo - 32
WATCH: Friday Night Highlights Week 8, Part 2
Friday Night Highlights Week 8, Part 2
Morro Bay - 28
Santa Maria - 6
Santa Barbara - 37
Rio Mesa - 0
Dos Pueblos - 56
Santa Paula - 21
Carlsbad - 42
San Marcos - 26