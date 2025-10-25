Friday Night Highlights Week 9: Thriller in Atascadero as Greyhounds down Morro Bay 43-39

(5-4) Nipomo 31 (9-0) Templeton 56

Templeton takes control of Ocean League 56-31 win over Nipomo

Tyler Cunningham is a game changer and did it in a variety of ways in their win over a scrappy Nipomo team. Templeton remains the lone undefeated team in the area as they near an Ocean League crown next week.

(3-6) Morro Bay 39 Atascadero 43 (5-4)

Wild finish in Atascadero; Greyhounds hold on winning 43-39 over Morro Bay

This game was an absolute thriller from start to finish with Atascadero catching a break near the end of regulation that saw a forced fumble right before the goal line that would've put the Pirates up in the game. Still, the Greyhounds are now winners of three straight and putting together good offensive fluidity.

(6-3) Santa Ynez 23 (5-4) SLO 28

SLO holds on to defeat a red hot Santa Ynez team 28-23

Santa Ynez had been one of the hottest teams built with size in the trenches and multiple offensive weapons. However, it was the Garrison brothers accounting for three of the four touchdowns with the younger brother Grady securing two on the ground while Colbin scored on a 45-yard pass from Zion Hegg.

(7-2) St. Joseph 42 (6-3) Lompoc 0

St. Joseph shuts out Lompoc 42-0

After a crucial loss to Arroyo Grande last week at home, the Knights rebounded this week on the road shutting out Lompoc.

(3-6) Mission Prep 13 (3-6) Paso Robles 27

Paso Robles protects home field with 27-13 win over Mission Prep

Paso Robles offense had a pep in their step to round out their regular season home closer.

Other Scores

(7-2) Cabrillo 55 (1-8) Santa Maria 0

(1-8) Pioneer Valley 7 (3-6) Righetti 49