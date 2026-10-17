St. Joseph's Jack Heaslet shines in record-setting football season

St. Joseph High School football has dominated the field this season, with its first 7-0 start since 2009.

“One of the things that I talk to my young men about is my expectation of them can’t be higher than their expectation of themselves," said Head Coach Pepe Villasenor. "Something that has really stood out this year is our leadership."

One of those leaders is junior quarterback Jack Heaslet, who has thrown for over 1,000 yards in just the first three games of the season and broken school records for both passing yards and career touchdowns.

“A lot of it isn’t me," Heaslet said. "It’s my line giving me good pockets, my receivers running great routes so I can throw to them, just everybody doing their jobs.”

Heaslet told KSBY News that head Coach Villasenor brought him up to varsity as a freshman.

“He would get on me, but it helped a lot,” Heaslet added.

The natural competitiveness of the older environment meant he had to meet them at their level.

“Working with those guys got me better to where I am today, especially like, playing varsity as a freshman," Heaslet said. "The game was way faster from youth."

With one year left in his high school career, Heaslet holds dozens of Division I college offers, but he has his eyes set on some more than others.

“Right now, I have four: it's Cal, San Diego, Fresno, and Colorado State," Heaslet said.

Villasenor said that the biggest difference he has noticed in Heaslet since his freshman year is his ability to react.

“With film study and obviously experience on the field, he’s been able to react because he already understands what his reads are and what situational football is,” Villasenor said.