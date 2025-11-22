Templeton and Arroyo Grande advance to CIF Central Section finals

(4) North 0 (1) Templeton 41

Quarterback Colter Tannehill connected with Yale commit Tyler Cunningham on the offense's first play from scrimmage for a 82-yard score to put Templeton up. From there, the muddy field and relentless defense posed major problems for the North offense.

North ended Templeton's season last year in the playoffs but this time it would be all Templeton with the town loud and proud as the Eagles improved to 12-0 on the season. Now, they head into the CIF Central Section Division IV Championship against Immanuel seeking their first section title since 1993.

Immanuel is the 2-seed and is also 12-0 on the season.

(4) Arroyo Grande 24 (1) Tulare Union 21

Seeking their first section title since 2011, the Eagles have continued to impress through their run in Division II upsetting the 1-seed Tulare Union Tribe. Behind the stardom of Caleb Clark and Zack Tayman the rest of the team is filling in the gaps including Miles Thompson who scored the game-winning touchdown in the middle of the fourth quarter to secure the win for the Eagles.

With the win, they advance to the championship where they'll play 2-seed Bakersfield in the championship.