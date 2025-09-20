Week 4 Friday Night Highlights: Paso Robles dominates rivals Atascadero on homecoming night with 49-14 win

Rivalries, homecoming games and a lot of points put up on the board, week four of Friday Night Highlights did not disappoint!
Atascadero (2-2) 14 Paso Robles (2-3) 49
It doesn't get much better for your homecoming game against your rival and coming out on top. Paso Robles' homecoming king Tre Clark electrified the home crowd with a pair of touchdowns as the Bearcats went up early and never looked back. After going 0-3, Paso Robles is now riding a 2-game win streak.
Nipomo (2-3) 7 Santa Ynez (3-2) 23
Santa Ynez has quietly and steadily been progressing as a well-balanced team as the defense wreaked havoc in the backfield all game long. Santa Ynez improves to 3-2 bouncing back from a tough road loss to Mission Prep.
Arroyo Grande (2-3) 64 Righetti (1-4) 35
Arroyo Grande is now averaging over 40 points per game over the last four games and despite their record, are the most dangerous offense in the area. Zach Tayman with another multiple touchdown effort as he continues to be one of the premier backs in the state.
Morro Bay (2-3) 35 SLO (3-2) 49
The SLO Tigers were also in front of a homecoming crowd after a win against Nipomo last week. Colbin Garrison was freight train that couldn't be stopped. 22 carries for 347 rushing yards. Those are video game numbers.
Centennial 7 (1-4) St. Joseph (4-1) 35
St. Joseph has now won four straight and are looking to stay atop the Mountain League. Sophomores Jack Heaslet and Grayson Gaines continue to thrive offensively with two-way standout Dominick Rucobo providing life on both ends of the ball in their win.
Justin Garza (4-1) 27 Lompoc (4-1) 24
After a gutsy 49-48 win over rivals Cabrillo last Saturday, they were unable to squeak out a win against Justin Garza having now suffered their first loss of the season.
Other Scores:
Alpaugh 42 SLOCA 0
Orcutt Academy 0 Valley Christian Academy 42