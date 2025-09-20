Week 4 Friday Night Highlights: Paso Robles dominates rivals Atascadero on homecoming night with 49-14 win

Rivalries, homecoming games and a lot of points put up on the board, week four of Friday Night Highlights did not disappoint!

Atascadero (2-2) 14 Paso Robles (2-3) 49

It doesn't get much better for your homecoming game against your rival and coming out on top. Paso Robles' homecoming king Tre Clark electrified the home crowd with a pair of touchdowns as the Bearcats went up early and never looked back. After going 0-3, Paso Robles is now riding a 2-game win streak.

A Homecoming win for Paso Robles Bearcats as they took on Atascadero Greyhounds

Nipomo (2-3) 7 Santa Ynez (3-2) 23

Santa Ynez has quietly and steadily been progressing as a well-balanced team as the defense wreaked havoc in the backfield all game long. Santa Ynez improves to 3-2 bouncing back from a tough road loss to Mission Prep.

Santa Ynez Pirates set a quick pace first half, resulting in a win against the Nipomo Titans

Arroyo Grande (2-3) 64 Righetti (1-4) 35

Arroyo Grande is now averaging over 40 points per game over the last four games and despite their record, are the most dangerous offense in the area. Zach Tayman with another multiple touchdown effort as he continues to be one of the premier backs in the state.

Arroyo Grande runs it up on Righetti 64-35

Morro Bay (2-3) 35 SLO (3-2) 49

The SLO Tigers were also in front of a homecoming crowd after a win against Nipomo last week. Colbin Garrison was freight train that couldn't be stopped. 22 carries for 347 rushing yards. Those are video game numbers.

SLO Tigers come back strong after a Bye Week to defeat the Morro Bay Pirates, for their Homecoming game

Centennial 7 (1-4) St. Joseph (4-1) 35

St. Joseph has now won four straight and are looking to stay atop the Mountain League. Sophomores Jack Heaslet and Grayson Gaines continue to thrive offensively with two-way standout Dominick Rucobo providing life on both ends of the ball in their win.

From sharp passes to drives, St. Joseph Knights take the lead against Centennial Golden Hawks

Justin Garza (4-1) 27 Lompoc (4-1) 24

After a gutsy 49-48 win over rivals Cabrillo last Saturday, they were unable to squeak out a win against Justin Garza having now suffered their first loss of the season.

Justin Garza Guardians secure the win in a tight game, breaking Lompoc Braves win streak

Other Scores:

Alpaugh 42 SLOCA 0

Orcutt Academy 0 Valley Christian Academy 42

