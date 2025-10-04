Week 6 Friday Night Highlights: Cabrillo spoils Morro Bay Homecoming 28-21

It's the beginning of league play with the Sunset, Ocean and Mountain leagues all up for grabs in week six of high school football on the central coast!

Cabrillo (5-1) 28 Morro Bay (2-4) 21

Cabrillo spoils Morro Bay homecoming holding on to win 28-21

A couple of early penalties negated even more offensive production for Cabrillo but Andre Briscoe and the offense still surged early and never looked back.

Atascadero (2-4) 13 Santa Ynez (4-2) 28

Santa Ynez defends home field with impressive 28-13 win

After an early pick six, Jude Pritchard settled in and Ayden Finley became a catalyst. The defense only allowing only one touchdown to the Greyhounds who continue to struggle this season.

St. Joseph (5-1) 40 Mission Prep (2-4) 0

St. Joseph makes statement in 40-0 win over Mission Prep to begin Mountain League

Five straight wins for St. Joseph means the team has found their rhythm, a big defensive, and athletic defense mixed with their numerous playmakers on offense has them the frontrunners early on to win the Mountain League.

SLO (4-2) 23 Pioneer Valley (1-5) 21

SLO narrowly holds on to beat Pioneer Valley 23-21

In two straight weeks, Pioneer Valley has showed fight taking Cabrillo and now SLO down to the wire. Tigers sneak out a win on the road but they are still figuring out ways to solidify their identity.

Arroyo Grande (3-4) 56 Paso Robles (2-5) 14

Arroyo Grande runs all over Paso Robles 56-14

Even without their leading rusher Zach Tayman, the offense broke off big play after big play thanks Miles Thompson, Caleb Clark and Levi Childers. Their 3-4 record isn't indicative of just how good they are.

Other Scores:

Templeton 56 Santa Maria 0