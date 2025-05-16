Local fighter preparing for toughest fight; plans to open gym in Morro Bay

Steven Sainsbury, who grew up in San Luis Obispo, is fighting in his biggest venue on Saturday at the Tech CU arena in San Jose, which seats 5,000 people.

Sainsbury is undefeated so far in his professional career fighting for a variety of MMA promotions over the past two years. After this next fight though, he says he plans to open up his own mixed martial arts gym in Morro Bay.

"It's always a dream of mine to have a gym and give back to the community, give back to the people who have given so much to me," Sainsbury said. "So I lived in Morro Bay for eight years. It's like my adopted home, so I just feel like if there's one community who really could use it, it's that whole North Coast community."

The gym will be called Estero Bay MMA. Sainsbury fights Saturday night at Fight Night III in San Jose, with the fights starting at 5:30.