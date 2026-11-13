Meet KSBY’s Academic Athlete of the Month: Sophie Juarez

She's a leader on the field, on the track and in the classroom.

Santa Maria High School's Sophie Juarez has served as captain of the flag football team, earning All-League honors while also competing in volleyball and track and field.

But her accomplishments don't stop at sports.

Juarez has maintained a 4.0 GPA while taking honors, Advanced Placement and Allan Hancock College courses. She's also earned six Academic Excellence Awards.

Most recently, she earned a 4.2 GPA while balancing all three sports.

Her coaches say it's her commitment and time management that make her accomplishments stand out.

“It's incredibly impressive how much time she's put into both sports, plus keeping her GPA super high, being a leader on and off the court and field. Just her commitment and her time management skills, she's doing it all,” said John Rodriguez, head varsity volleyball coach.

Outside of sports and school, Juarez is also involved in FFA, ASB and Link Crew.

Her mother says she's proud of the dedication it takes to balance it all.

“Watching everything she's given up to be in two sports, to always get good grades, coming home after a game at 10:30 at night and doing AP classes until midnight. She deserves everything in the world,” said Diane Juarez, her mother.

As graduation approaches, Juarez has applied to four California State University campuses.

She hopes to continue her education and compete in track and field or flag football, whether in California or out of state.

Click here to nominate a student for KSBY's Academic Athlete of the Month.