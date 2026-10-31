Nipomo football's winning culture takes shape after years of growth

The Nipomo High School football team has been having one of its best seasons in recent years.

“They all put in the work in the off-season, and that’s really what it’s about,” said Head Coach Russ Edwards.

Off-season work is what Edwards says has helped propel the Titans to success on the field, allowing them to win all their games so far this season.

“Why you trying to jinx us? No, I’m just kidding,” Edwards said, laughing. “Knock on wood, no jinx. Yeah, the boys, we had a very successful season last year and we returned a lot of key guys."

A group of players has shared the field for the past few years. Edwards noted that there have been quite a few solid groups in a row that have built up the team to what it is now.

He added that the coaches have played a pivotal role over the years, committing to develop young players.

“Some of them have coached football here at Nipomo High School for a lot of years, and others have coached at the Nipomo Cowboys, our youth program here in Nipomo, and continued to move up with boys,” Edwards said.

Senior Troy Simonson recalls the contrasts of this season compared to his freshman season.

“We had three wins, actually," Simonson said. "Barely made the playoffs because a team had to forfeit, and so from working to that to a 9-0 season with the same group of guys that I’ve played with since youth. It’s huge; it means a lot."

“Our eighth grade year they went 0-10, and I got a lot of stuff for coming here, so it means a lot coming… changing, really changing the program around," said senior quarterback Blayne Lowry.

Both told KSBY News that the team is connected on the field, but there is something bigger that strengthens that connection.

“I think we’re a really, like, Christ-centered team,” Simonson said. “Like last week we almost went out, and you know, one of my teammates tapped me on my shoulder and was like, ‘We need to get our prayer in," so you know, that meant a lot to me, that meant a lot to the coaches to go in there and just make sure that we get that time in with the Lord before we play on the field.”

And as the regular season comes to an end and playoffs begin, the Titans have their goals clear.

“We are more than just a team; I think we’re a family and I think our goals are bigger than just going 10-0," Lowry said. "I think we plan on winning it all."