U.S. women's water polo clinches spot in quarterfinals with win over France
Prev
Next
USA Today
USA Today
Maggie Steffens, of the U.S., looks to pass during a women's water polo game in the Paris Olympics.
Posted
and last updated
The U.S. women's water polo team clinched a spot in the quarterfinals with a 17-5 win over France at the Paris Olympics on Friday.
Ten of 11 of Team USA's players scored a goal, including Ryann Neushul of Santa Barbara who had two.
The women's quarterfinals begin on Tuesday, August 6.
View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.