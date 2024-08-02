Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

U.S. women's water polo clinches spot in quarterfinals with win over France

U.S. women's water polo clinches spot in quarterfinals with win over France
USA Today
USA Today
Maggie Steffens, of the U.S., looks to pass during a women's water polo game in the Paris Olympics.
U.S. women's water polo clinches spot in quarterfinals with win over France
Posted
and last updated

The U.S. women's water polo team clinched a spot in the quarterfinals with a 17-5 win over France at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

Ten of 11 of Team USA's players scored a goal, including Ryann Neushul of Santa Barbara who had two.

The women's quarterfinals begin on Tuesday, August 6.
View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

Related Coverage

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Paris_2024_Olympic_Games_Website_480x360.jpg