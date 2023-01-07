Righetti Girls pull off 17-point comeback over Arroyo Grande

The Righetti Girls Basketball team defeated Arroyo Grande in shocking fashion Friday night, coming back from a 17-point deficit to pull out a win, 45-43.

The Warriors were trailing 25-8 at halftime.

In the second half, the Warriors managed to pull out a stunner, outscoring the Eagles 18-10 in the 3rd quarter to make it a 35-26 game.

The Warriors turned on the gas in the 4th quarter, finishing an improbable comeback on a 19-8 run to secure the win.

Righetti improves to 1-1 in league play and 8-6 overall with the win.

Arroyo Grande falls to 1-1 in league play and 11-5 overall with the loss.