St. Joseph Girls Basketball seniors focused on leaving a 'legacy' in their final season

Now in year two, St. Joseph girls head basketball Head Coach Kristina Santiago is now a full year into the job and with the top girls team in the area, everyone is settled in and excited to live up to high expectations

Last year, Santiago joined the team late after getting the head coaching job at the beginning of November meaning there was no time to lay the foundation but now with a full preseason under their belt, Santiago and the team are ready to go.

“We didn't really have a pre-season with her," senior guard Kai Oani said. "I think we've been able to grow with her a lot and she's gotten to know us a lot better.”

Seniors Oani and UCLA-bound Avary Cain were no strangers to Coach Santiago though having played for her in club ball all throughout their childhood.

“I've known them since they were really young," Santiago explained. "To get to this place, being able to coach them is kind of full circle, since I've known them since they were so small.”

In back to back years, the Knights have been the best team on the central coast only to be eliminated in the semifinals in the section tournament. In order to get past that hurdle, both Santiago and Cain agree it’ll take a few key elements.

“I think when we can stay disciplined, stay sharp and stay together, that's what's really going to drive this team to be successful,” Santiago stated.

“Obviously, we want to win, but the main takeaway we get from games is how consistent we were, how disciplined we were,” Cain added.

For Oani, the age old adage of when the going gets tough, the tough get going, would certainly fit with what this team needs to be about in order to succeed.

“Not everything's going to go our way and we just have to deal with it and just keep growing and strive to do better. I think just learning to have fun with it, too.”

It’s the final year for three seniors including Cain and Oani who have been integral parts of the program since they were freshman and as Cain gets set for UCLA, her focus is set on finishing her high school season strong.

“I'm super excited," Cain said. "I think it's obviously a relieving moment for me. There's not much stress anymore with all the other colleges, which is super great.”

For all of them, it’s about leaving a legacy for the future of St. Joseph girls basketball to look up to.

“I'm looking forward to handing off what I've learned from my years here to the younger players and kind of keeping that legacy going,” Oani reflected.

“We can really accomplish some things hereand inspire the next kids that are coming up, whether they're going to be on the team next year or whether it's kids from junior high coming up," Santiago said. "Just really leaving that legacy.”