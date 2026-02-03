Super Bowl LX brings Seahawks and Patriots fans together in Santa Clara

The countdown is officially on to Super Bowl 60, where the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will battle for football’s biggest prize at Levi’s Stadium. But the excitement isn’t just on the field, fans from across the country are already filling the Bay Area for a week of celebrations.

At the San Jose Convention Center, the energy is electric. Football fans are soaking in interactive fan zones and opportunities to meet players before Sunday’s showdown. While the matchup features two teams from opposite coasts, Northern California has surprising pockets of support for both sides.

Jose Figueroa, a Patriots superfan from Turlock, says the atmosphere feels familiar and just as thrilling as ever.

“Man, it's deja vu. It feels even better, especially if we win,” he said, proudly sporting his Patriots gear.

In an equally surprising twist, there are plenty of Seahawks fans in the region, too, despite the team being a divisional rival of the hometown 49ers.

One of the key storylines heading into Sunday is Patriots defensive lineman Elijah Ponder. A Cal Poly alumnus and undrafted rookie, Ponder will have the chance to earn his first Super Bowl ring in his debut season.

“Every point of this season has been huge,” Ponder reflected. “Even from the very beginning when I made the team, every step has been a big step.”

The last time these two franchises met in a Super Bowl, it resulted in heartbreak for Seattle, losing on a goal-line interception. Now, a decade later, the stakes are just as high, and Bay Area fans get to witness history as the region hosts its second Super Bowl in 10 years.

Super Bowl LX kicks off Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, capping off a week of fan festivities, player appearances, and football fever. The game will be aired live on KSBY.