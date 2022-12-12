Vic Cooper reacts to first state championship in Atascadero history

The Atascadero Greyhounds have secured their first CIF State Championship in school history following a title win over San Gabriel Saturday.

The Greyhounds rolled past the Matadors on their home turf in mud and rainy conditions, 41-0.

Trey Cooks rushed for four touchdowns in the game to lead the Greyhounds on the ground despite the sloppy conditions.

Head Coach Vic Cooper has helped bring Atascadero an Ocean League title, a CIF Central Section Division V title, and now a CIF Division 6-A State title in one season.

"This is the culmination of a year of work with these kids," said Cooper.

While Cooper's program has reached the pinnacle of high school football excellence in 2022, he said it took years to build the program to reach this point.

"It's from years of work with some of the coaches and some of the families I've been around in the school," said Cooper.

Cooper is one of several members of a family legacy that has played a key role in bringing Atascadero its first state title.

"I love this town," said Cooper. "I love this high school. I love this team."

Atascadero closes their season with an 11-4 record and three titles that will be remembered forever.

"This finishes everything up," said Cooper. "I'm kind of at a loss for words."