Central Coast Tennis Classic returns to Templeton with players from all over the globe

A professional tennis tournament that started back in 2017 is in town, bringing many who love the sport together in Templeton, filling courts with tennis players from all over the world.

“I’m originally from Preston, England and this is my first time in Templeton and I really like it so far,” said Ella McDonald, a Central Coast Classic competitor.

McDonald told KSBY News that she is currently a freshman at LSU, but played professionally for two years before that, and is now balancing school, travel, and tennis.

“I’m taking classes at the moment all my classes are in person so I’m trying to balance that while away at competitions and then playing catch up a little bit,” McDonald said.

But, sacrifices have to be made when competing for $100,000 and an opportunity to qualify for WTA rankings.

Organizers of the event tell KSBY News that although the tournament is still young, they’re glad to bring tennis to the Central Coast.

“We can bring a lot of people here just to enjoy tennis, a high level of tennis and let them know that we have a quality center that bring high level of tennis not only for junior but for adult as well,” said Thien Nguyen, director of tennis at the Templeton Tennis Ranch.

Nguyen said that many of the players competing hold ranks ranging from No. 83 to No. 208, so the competition on the courts has been entertaining.

“The energy is good some players just arrived today yesterday so they’re trying to adapt with the heat but yeah I mean tennis, you know, playing outside and with the heat it’s tough but the players adapting well and doing their best,” Nguyen said.

McDonald said Templeton is different from other places she’s competed but it has a unique feel.

“I really like this club," McDonald said. "I think the atmosphere is good we’d seen quite a few people come out and watch members and I’m staying with a host family this week so I’m grateful for them, they’ve done a lot to help me so far.”

The tournament will conclude with a doubles championship on Saturday and the singles championship on Sunday.