Clothing swap in Templeton raises money for local students

Community members gathered in Templeton on Thursday for a fashion exchange that raised money for local students.

The event was held at Upscale Resale on Main St. Event-goers were encouraged to bring 15 pieces of gently-used clothes, jewelry, purses, shoes, or small household items.

For two hours, participants had the chance to choose among a selection of goods brought by others to take home for free.

"Instead of just tossing it out, they're like, 'Hey, let's bring it here and see if somebody else can use it, and then maybe I'll find a thing or two,'" Upscale Resale owner Tamara Stavrianoudakis said.

Everyone paid $20 at the door, and organizers say that money will all go toward scholarships for local students.